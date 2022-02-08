UTA Athletics director Jim Baker to retire effective Sept. 1

Athletics director Jim Baker announced his retirement Tuesday and will step down officially on Sept. 1, according to a UTA Athletics press release.
The university will announce a new Athletics director as soon as it is finalized, stated interim President Teik Lim in an Office of the President email Tuesday.
In the email, Baker said he appreciates the university administration’s support during his tenure at UTA. He has been the Athletics director at UTA since Feb. 1, 2012, the same day UTA Athletics moved into the College Park Center.
“It’s amazing how fast the past 10 years have flown by and participating in the growth of the university has been wonderful,” Baker said.
Baker previously worked at Ohio State University, the University of Florida and spent 20 years with the University of Texas at Austin.
During his tenure at UTA, UTA Athletics has won 22 conference championships and made 12 NCAA Tournament appearances, according to the press release.
Baker played a key role in establishing the women’s golf program, the 15th intercollegiate sport at UTA.
Baker was a part of UTA Athletics' decision through three different conference changes, beginning with moving from the Southland Conference to the Western Athletic Conference realignment July 1, 2012. The decision took into effect for the 2012-2013 academic year.
UTA left the Western Athletic Conference after one academic year to join the Sun Belt Conference on July 1, 2013. On Jan. 21, the university announced its departure from the Sun Belt to rejoin the Western Athletic Conference, effective for the 2022-2023 academic year.
“I also want to thank the coaches and athletic staff for their engagement and assistance,” Baker said. “Most importantly, thank you to the student-athletes for making my job incredibly rewarding.”
