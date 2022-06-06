UTA Athletics complete their spring 2022 season

While UTA students and faculty completed the spring semester, the athletics programs continued competing to finish theirs.
Here’s what happened in May.
Track and field
The men’s and women’s track and field teams concluded their time in the Sun Belt Conference with the championship meet May 12 to 14.
The women’s team, led by senior multis Jade Bontke, Sun Belt Conference’s Top Scorer of the Meet, finished third. Bontke earned five total medals, including gold in the heptathlon women’s 100-meter hurdles and high jump.
Graduate distance runner Madeleine Rowe won the 1500m for the second straight Sun Belt Conference meet with a time of 4 minutes, 35.23 seconds.
Freshman runner Iyana Gray broke a pair of school records with an 11.22 100m run to finish second place. She added a bronze medal in the 200m dash, finishing in 23.13.
The men’s team finished in fourth place and was led by senior multis Lucas Van Klaveren. He won the decathlon on day two and returned for day three with another gold medal with a 50.48 in the 400m hurdles, his personal record.
On the field, junior jumper Marvin Walford earned a silver medal in the triple jump with a 15.37, breaking his personal record.
Nine Mavericks advanced to the NCAA Championships, with five of them earning spots on the last day of NCAA preliminaries May 28 at Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The championships will be held from June 8 to 11 in Eugene, Oregon.
Softball
The Mavericks finished their regular season with a 22-27 record and 12-15 in Sun Belt Conference play.
Texas State University swept UTA in their final home series as the Mavericks couldn’t score more than two runs in a game.
The Mavericks dropped 2-1 against Troy University in their first game of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
Senior designated player Sophie Wideman broke both teams’ scoring slump in the top of the fifth with an RBI single, scoring sophomore second baseman Jessica Carreon.
UTA lost 5-3 the following day to Georgia State University, ending its run in the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
The Mavericks led 3-0 through the first five innings but gave up five in the top of the sixth.
Graduate catcher Morgan Rios was the lone Maverick to receive a Sun Belt accolade, earning All-Conference Second Team.
After the season, head coach Peejay Brun announced her resignation after five years at UTA.
Brun finished with a 117-129 career record at UTA, winning over 30 games in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.
She led the program to its first postseason championship in 2019, claiming the National Invitational Softball Championship over Iowa State University.
The university will conduct a national search for her replacement, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Baseball
Head coach Darin Thomas announced his resignation after 22 seasons with the program, 15 as the head coach.
UTA will conduct a national search for his replacement, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Thomas finished as one of two head coaches in program history to reach at least 400 career wins.
The baseball team missed out on the Sun Belt Conference tournament, finishing with a 15-39 record this season, the most losses in a year since they dropped 40 games in 2007.
They lost nine of their last 10 games and finished with a 7-23 record in Sun Belt Conference play.
The team’s two road wins are the least since 2007, when they lost all 21 games.
@D_Tineo4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.