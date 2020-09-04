UTA Athletics appoints former WNBA player as women’s basketball head coach

Shereka Wright has officially been named the new head coach for the women’s basketball team, UTA Athletics announced Friday.
A former WNBA player and Purdue University alumna, Wright will be the 10th head coach in Lady Mavericks history. She spent the last two seasons as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Vanderbilt University.
She takes over the position after former head coach Krista Gerlich left to take over as the head coach at Texas Tech.
Before joining the Commodores, Wright spent five seasons at the University of Alabama from 2013 to 2018 and seven seasons at Texas Tech University from 2006 to 2013.
She was selected by the Detroit Shock with the 13th pick in the 2004 WNBA Draft and was traded to the Phoenix Mercury that same night. She played professionally for two seasons until an injury stopped her playing career in 2006.
At the time of her graduation from Copperas Cove High School, Wright was the fourth Texan to post 3,000 points in her high school career. She is a member of the Texas High School Hall of Fame.
In her time at Vanderbilt, Wright recruited two ESPNW top 100 players and constructed a signing class that ranked in the top 25 nationally.
“Our national search yielded a number of qualified candidates, but Shereka emerged as the best fit for us, and I am elated to officially welcome her and her family to UTA,” athletic director Jim Baker said in a press release.
Wright will be introduced at a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday at College Park Center.
@c_amaya7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.