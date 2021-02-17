Photos: UTA community spends snow day on campus

Flags fly over an icy sidewalk Feb. 16 outside of College Park Center. Arlington received several inches of snow and continued freezing temperatures. 

 Photo by Elias Valverde II

Since Monday, UTA Athletics announced several event cancellations due to the extreme weather conditions Texas continues to face.

UTA softball

The softball team postponed their season opener Sunday against Baylor University. The game was originally scheduled to take place Wednesday in Waco. There has been no confirmation on a makeup date for the game yet.

The three-day Maverick Classic that was pushed back from the original start date of Friday to Sunday has been officially canceled. The Mavericks plan on beginning their season in the UTSA Classic, beginning on Feb. 26, against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

UTA baseball

The baseball team’s season opening series against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, originally scheduled to start Friday, was canceled.

The Mavericks are scheduled to begin their season Feb. 23 at Globe Life Field against Tarleton State University.

UTA men’s and women’s tennis

UTA men’s and women’s tennis matches for Feb. 20 at UTA Tennis Center against Southeastern Oklahoma State University and University of Mary-Hardin Baylor were canceled.

The men’s tennis team plans on returning to the court Feb. 26 against Southern Methodist University, while women’s tennis will start conference play on the road against Arkansas State University on March 3.

UTA men’s and women’s basketball

On Wednesday afternoon, UTA Athletics announced changes to the men’s and women’s basketball schedules.

The Lady Mavericks’ games against the University of Louisiana Lafayette on Friday and Saturday at College Park Center were canceled due to the extreme weather conditions North Texas is facing. There will be no makeup games.

The men’s basketball team’s games against the University of Louisiana Lafayette on Friday and Saturday at the Cajundome were postponed due to inclement weather. A decision later this week will be made by administrators from the Sun Belt Conference on when these games will be made up.

