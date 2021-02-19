UTA Athletics announces new softball season opener following cancellation of Maverick Classic

UTA Athletics announced Friday that the softball team will open its season against No. 20 University of Arkansas in a doubleheader Monday.
Arkansas was meant to play the Mavericks as part of the five-team Maverick Classic tournament, but it was canceled due to extreme weather conditions.
The athletics department also announced the game against No. 23 Baylor University in Waco, Texas, was rescheduled and will be played Wednesday.
The Mavericks were originally scheduled to play Feb. 17, but extreme weather conditions caused the game to be canceled.
The last time the two teams met was March 3, 2020, in Waco, where UTA defeated the then No. 21 Baylor 1-0.
The first pitch for Monday’s game against the Razorbacks is set for 3 p.m. at Allan Saxe Field. No fans are allowed, and there will be no pass-list or audio.
Wednesday’s game against the Bears will begin at 6 p.m. at Getterman Stadium in Waco.
