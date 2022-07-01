UTA athletics announces Clay Van Hook as new baseball head coach

UTA athletics announced Clay Van Hook as the seventh head coach of their baseball program Friday.
“The future of UTA athletics with new leadership and venturing into a new conference is a tremendous opportunity for our baseball program,” Van Hook said in a UTA press release. “I can’t wait to work with the community of Arlington, the staff and faculty at UTA and our incredible fan base and alumni in the near future. Go Mavs!”
Friday marks UTA’s first day back in the Western Athletic Conference since the 2012-2013 academic year, according the previous Shorthorn reporting.
Van Hook has spent the previous five seasons as an assistant and hitting coach at the University of Oklahoma. The Sooners finished their 2022 season 45-24 and made the College World Series Final. This will be his first season as a head coach.
He took the position previously held by Darin Thomas, who spent 22 seasons with the program.
Thomas resigned from his post earlier this summer. In his tenure with the university, Thomas helped UTA win the team’s only conference championships in 2001, 2006 and 2012.
Before his time at Oklahoma, Van Hook spent a year as a student assistant at the University of Texas at Austin, three years at McNeese State University as an assistant coach and six years as an assistant coach at Rice University.
During his tenure at Rice, he helped them get to the NCAA Tournament every year and win the Oregon Regional in 2013.
Van Hook has led some of the nation’s efficient offenses during his time as the hitting coach. Last year with Oklahoma, the Sooners ranked top 15 in the NCAA among multiple offensive categories, including hits, on-base percentage and runs scored.
Van Hook is a native of Brenham, Texas, and has served as Oklahoma’s recruiting coordinator since 2021. He was responsible for bringing in the 13th best-recruiting class in the country in 2022, according to Baseball America.
Oklahoma has had 13 players drafted in the past two years, as well as a pair of players going in the first two rounds of the Major League Baseball draft in Kyler Murray and Steele Walker.
“Clay was an outstanding candidate in an outstanding pool,” incoming Athletics director Jon Fagg said in the UTA press release. “We are really excited to welcome Clay to the UTA family and believe he will be a fantastic addition.”
