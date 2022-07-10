UTA announces new softball head coach

UTA announced Kara Dill as its new softball head coach, according to a universitywide email Friday.
She became the 10th head coach in program history after spending the last six seasons at Texas A&M University as an assistant coach, with a specialty in pitching.
The Mavericks are coming off a 22-27 season and lost their two games in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
Previous head coach Peejay Brun announced her resignation from the program June 1. She finished with a 117-129 career record at UTA and led the program to its first postseason championship.
As a team, UTA had an earned run average of 4.22 in 2022, which ranked eighth in the Sun Belt.
Before that, Dill was a volunteer assistant coach at Louisiana State University and the University of Kentucky.
She will lead the Mavericks into a new era as they rejoin the Western Athletic Conference. UTA finished with a 25-28 record during its lone season with the conference in 2013.
"I'd like to thank [Athletics director] Jon Fagg and Executive Senior Associate [Athletics director] Debbie Garcia for the opportunity to be the next head softball coach at the University of Texas at Arlington," Dill said in the press release. "Their commitment and investment in student-athletes and the softball program is outstanding. The passion for UTA was easy to feel, and I look forward to meeting more alumni, fans and members of the UTA family."
In her first season at Texas A&M, Dill lowered the team’s earned run average from 3.86 the year before to 2.08, guiding them to a Women’s College World Series berth.
During her time at Texas A&M, Dill’s pitching staff won multiple awards. In 2018, the team earned run average ranked in the top 30 nationally, despite facing one of the nation’s most rigorous schedules.
Before joining Louisiana State University, she was a member of the coaching staff at the University of Kentucky’s first appearance in the Women’s College World Series in 2014. She also played in the Kentucky softball team from 2009 to 2013 and ranked in the top 10 in four different categories in program history by the time she ended her playing career.
“Kara is a bright, young coach with an incredible future ahead of her," Fagg said in the press release. "We are excited to have her join the Maverick family as she takes her first head coaching position. We think she will do an incredible job, and we can't wait for her to join us."
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.