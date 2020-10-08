UTA alumna serves as role model to Black professionals in the sports industry

Brittanie Boyd’s impact on the world of sports marketing can be felt from Arlington to Philadelphia.
An internship Boyd landed with the Dallas Cowboys while she pursued a master’s degree at UTA helped her climb up the corporate ladder in a span of 11 years. As the new senior vice president of marketing for the Philadelphia 76ers, Boyd is looking to be a role model for those following a career path similar to hers.
“My hope is that I’m an example for others that are coming up in the industry to see that they can accomplish things,” she said.
Boyd’s path to the 76ers taught her many lessons. She learned one of her most important lessons when she was pursuing her master’s in management and marketing at UTA.
Boyd learned the importance of establishing connections along her career path when she read a book on emotional intelligence for a multicultural psychology course.
When she started her internship with the Cowboys in 2009, she immediately put the lesson to good use. Paul Turner, senior director of event operations at AT&T Stadium, said Boyd became one of his all-time favorite people to work with as soon as she joined the Guest Services and Event Operations department within the organization.
“She’s just always very positive; she’s always willing to help,” Turner said. “She’s a quick study on everything; you just show her something once, and she’s got it and she can run with it. This was very clear from the first day that I met her, that I knew that she was somebody that was going to be a great achiever in whatever she chose to do just because of who she is and the skill that she’s got.”
Although Boyd’s degree from UTA is in marketing, her professional experience has shown her the operations side of athletic teams around the country. In her time with the Cowboys, she helped the Guest Services and Event Operations department open what is now known as AT&T Stadium.
She took her experience in the Metroplex to Brooklyn in 2012 and helped open the new Barclays Center, better known as the home of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets.
Since 2014, Boyd has worked for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, the company that owns the 76ers brand. There she has climbed up the ranks and used her platform to help others get into the sports and entertainment career field.
Boyd is currently a co-chair of the company’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee, and she sits on the Culture and Development Committee. She is also a co-founder of Black Women in Sports and Entertainment, an organization created to build a support network for Black women as they navigate work life and elevate the next generation of leaders, according to a 76ers press release statement.
On Aug. 17, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment announced a $20 million plan to fight systemic racism and champion equality. In her new role, Boyd will work with the 76ers marketing department to integrate the company’s plan into the team’s branding.
The company’s plan will look to invest in Black communities, support Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs, and promote education, health and employment.
Victoria Davis, Boyd’s personal friend and former roommate at UTA, said she is looking forward to seeing Boyd blossom in her new role and help other minorities move up in her field of work.
“In the sports industry, it’s very common to see the athletes be Black. I don’t think it’s as common to see people working behind the scenes — the executives — [also be] people of color,” Davis said. “I hope that she really does take this opportunity to reach back behind her and lift people up that are trying to go through the same ranks that she is.”
In the future, Boyd hopes to become a team president. She wants to use her new position with the 76ers as a stepping stone toward her next business venture.
“My executive leadership team knows that,” Boyd said. “I’ve spent some time in our corporate sales department, so marketing is the next big step for me in trying to get to my ultimate goal.”
