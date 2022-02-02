Since she was young, graduate third baseman KJ Murphy has loved softball.
From playing baseball with boys when she was seven to being named a First Team All-Region player by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association in the 2021 season, she’s been playing this game for as long as she can remember.
Murphy joined UTA in fall 2017. During her high school career, she was a two-time second-team all-district player in 2013 and 2014 and offensive MVP in 2015 at Goose Creek Memorial High School in Baytown, Texas.
During her freshman year, she recorded her first multi-hit game in her second college game against No. 8 Louisiana State University. Murphy hit her first home run March 14, 2018, against the University of Incarnate Word.
As a sophomore, Murphy’s batting average jumped 28 points from .234 in 2018 to .262 in 2019.
Her 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, something Murphy and her teammates were disappointed by since UTA had just won the National Invitational Softball Championship in 2019.
But that setback wouldn’t limit her performance. Murphy was a standout offensively in 2021 with a .405 batting average and collected a team-high 62 hits.
Murphy also earned first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors in 2021. She led the conference in multiple statistical categories in conference play, including batting average, on-base percentage and tied for first in hits.
Her .478 batting average in Sun Belt Conference play last season was nearly fifty points higher than South Alabama’s Meredith Keel, second in the conference with .429.
Softball head coach PeeJay Brun took pride in Murphy for learning how to handle adversity and learn from previous mistakes, she said.
“She started to understand that failure is not a bad thing,” Brun said. “It’s a way for you to learn, and I think that that helped her grow as an athlete.”
Murphy’s 17-game hit streak in the 2021 season was the longest streak at UTA in the last four seasons.
“I really focused on my confidence,” Murphy said. “I think my first couple years, I knew my team and my coaches had a lot of confidence in me, but I didn’t have the confidence in myself.”
Some of Murphy’s favorite moments have been winning the National Invitational Softball Championship in 2019 and bonding with her teammates off the field.
“Nothing beats just being around everyone and creating the bonds,” Murphy said, “You’re gonna have lifelong friends after this. So, I know I can sit here and point out all the softball stuff that we do, but honestly, a lot of the stuff outside of softball, the hangouts, studying together, all kinds of stuff like that with just your teammates is probably the best part.”
Family has been a big factor in Murphy’s journey. Her brother played baseball growing up, and KJ chose his number, No. 9, to wear after her previous number, No. 2, was taken by another player when she first joined the team.
She wears a chain with the No. 9 on it — a gift her brother gave her — for every game.
Sophomore infielder Jessica Carreon enjoyed having Murphy as a teammate and appreciated Murphy’s help showing her the team’s standard.
“She’s just straight-up talented, so just playing with her makes everyone around her better,” Carreon said.
Murphy is one of three graduate students on the team, and she said she takes her leadership role seriously.
Carreon said whenever someone isn’t having a good day, Murphy is the first to check on them and see how she can help make the situation better.
“I’ve just been trying to take everyone under my wing and show them that I’ve been here,” Murphy said.
Brun said she’s been impressed with Murphy’s maturity.
“I think she’s been doing a great job, growing as a leader to be a good communicator and a good listener for them and to open up more conversations with the coaching staff,” she said.
Brun is in her fifth season as the softball coach at UTA, and Murphy was one of the first athletes she recruited to join the Mavericks.
Brun said Murphy was a quiet person when she first joined the program but has grown.
“She’s just kind of blossomed into who she’s probably going to be for the rest of her life,” Brun said.
Murphy said she doesn’t pay much attention to the individual accolades. She’s focused on getting to the postseason and winning the conference for the last time before UTA joins the Western Athletic Conference next season.
“They can have all the confidence in the world in you, but if you don’t have it within yourself, it’s not going to work,” she said.
