University community shows out for UTA Night at the Rangers

Students, faculty and alumni mingled around the Globe Life Field concourse for UTA Night at the Rangers on Wednesday, sporting co-branded white baseball caps with the Texas Rangers logo draped out in orange and the school’s Maverick underneath the bill of the cap.
The Houston Astros (80-61) dominated the Texas Rangers 12-3 (76-63) to wrap up the series. It wasn’t the result Rangers fans wanted, but the lopsided loss didn’t stop students from enjoying a night with their loved ones.
For some students, this was their first time visiting Globe Life Field. However, it wasn’t baseball that brought them out, but the free swag and word of mouth, interdisciplinary studies sophomore Dylan Baumbach said.
“I have a significant dislike of baseball,” Baumbach said. “I think it's really boring to watch, at least on TV, but I think in person it'll be a lot cooler.”
Public relations junior Eliana Sillas-Rios said she’s happy to call herself a Maverick and the event was a great way to celebrate as a student while spending time with her husband.
Sillas-Rios enjoyed the food, the ballpark mood and seeing other Mavericks, she said.
Although she regularly keeps up with the Rangers and attends a few games, it was the theme night that brought her out, she said.
“I think it was the price point,” Sillas-Rios said. “It’s pretty cheap and the hat was a bonus.”
Broadcasting sophomore Daniel Castagna, a Houston native, said he was rooting for the Astros but the baseball environment is a great way to bond with his roommate.
“It’s good to see how much UTA students are involved in the community and support the community,” Castagna said.
Sociology junior Juan Rios said it was his first time attending UTA Night and he was thrilled with his experience. He took the university’s shuttle to the game, he said. The fact that it's on a Wednesday and students can be at a baseball game is awesome, Rios said.
“I think they should definitely continue to do it,” Rios said. “We'll take advantage of events like this.”
