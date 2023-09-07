 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

University community shows out for UTA Night at the Rangers

University community shows out for UTA Night at the Rangers

A fan wears a UTA hat on top of a Rangers cap during UTA Night at the Rangers game Sept. 6 at Globe Life Field. The Rangers lost 12-3 against the Houston Astros.

Students, faculty and alumni mingled around the Globe Life Field concourse for UTA Night at the Rangers on Wednesday, sporting co-branded white baseball caps with the Texas Rangers logo draped out in orange and the school’s Maverick underneath the bill of the cap.

The Houston Astros (80-61) dominated the Texas Rangers 12-3 (76-63) to wrap up the series. It wasn’t the result Rangers fans wanted, but the lopsided loss didn’t stop students from enjoying a night with their loved ones.

For some students, this was their first time visiting Globe Life Field. However, it wasn’t baseball that brought them out, but the free swag and word of mouth, interdisciplinary studies sophomore Dylan Baumbach said.

“I have a significant dislike of baseball,” Baumbach said. “I think it's really boring to watch, at least on TV, but I think in person it'll be a lot cooler.”

University community shows out for UTA Night at the Rangers

UTA hats were given out during UTA Night at the Rangers game Sept. 6 at Globe Life Field. The Rangers gave out the themed hats to those who bought UTA Night tickets. 

Public relations junior Eliana Sillas-Rios said she’s happy to call herself a Maverick and the event was a great way to celebrate as a student while spending time with her husband.

Sillas-Rios enjoyed the food, the ballpark mood and seeing other Mavericks, she said.

Although she regularly keeps up with the Rangers and attends a few games, it was the theme night that brought her out, she said.

“I think it was the price point,” Sillas-Rios said. “It’s pretty cheap and the hat was a bonus.”

University community shows out for UTA Night at the Rangers

UTA-themed stress balls were handed out during UTA Night at the Rangers on Sept. 6 at Globe Life Field. A table of UTA merchandise sat for fans to take photos with. 

Broadcasting sophomore Daniel Castagna, a Houston native, said he was rooting for the Astros but the baseball environment is a great way to bond with his roommate.

“It’s good to see how much UTA students are involved in the community and support the community,” Castagna said.

Sociology junior Juan Rios said it was his first time attending UTA Night and he was thrilled with his experience. He took the university’s shuttle to the game, he said. The fact that it's on a Wednesday and students can be at a baseball game is awesome, Rios said.

“I think they should definitely continue to do it,” Rios said. “We'll take advantage of events like this.”

@heyyyitslando

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments