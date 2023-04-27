Undefeated knockout artist to defend lightweight title at College Park Center

DALLAS –– Golden Boy Promotions will come to College Park Center on Saturday night with eight scheduled fights on the card. The event will be headlined by undefeated knockout artist William Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) as he defends his WBA Continental Americas Lightweight title against Jaime Arboleda (19-2, 14 KOs) in a 12-round lightweight bout.
Oscar De La Hoya, CEO and chairman of Golden Boy Promotions, said during a press conference he’s proud to be back in a great fight town to showcase fan favorites in the lightweight division. He said Zepeda is a fighter ready to step up during a difficult fight ahead of him. Zepeda set the CompuBox record for the most punches thrown in a 12-round fight last October, throwing 1,536 punches in his victory.
De La Hoya said the challenger, Arboleda, has a lot of power, skill and speed, and is determined to dethrone Zepeda. This will be a very important main event, De La Hoya said.
“We strongly feel that the lightweight division is one of the most exciting divisions in the game today,” De La Hoya said.
Zepeda is currently ranked in the top 10 of the World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association and the World Boxing Organization rankings. Arboleda is ranked No. 12 in the WBC super featherweight rankings.
Arboleda said during the press conference he’s well prepared during what he called the ‘chance of a lifetime’ to put his name out there to be a titleist. For Zepeda, this will be his second time main eventing a card in Texas.
“To all boxing fans, Mexican fans, world fans: expect a great night of boxing,” Zepeda said through a translator during the press conference. “It’s going to be very emotional.”
The original main event was set to be Grand Prairie native Vergil Ortiz Jr. against Elimantas Stanionis, but Ortiz backed out after suffering rhabdomyolysis, a serious medical condition that can be fatal or cause permanent disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. De La Hoya wished Ortiz a speedy recovery, and said Ortiz is expected to be back sometime in July after showing health improvements.
The co-main event will feature Diego De La Hoya (24-1, 11 KOs), cousin of Oscar De La Hoya, who will take on Victor Morales (17-0-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round fight for the WBA Intercontinental featherweight belt. De La Hoya could secure his fourth straight victory with a victory over Morales. This will be Morales’s first time competing for a regional title.
Morales said originally he was expecting a grudge-match styled fight, but was excited when he found out it would be for a world title.
“We wanted somebody with a name and a good fighter that was going to test us and push us to the limit,” Morales said during the press conference. “And so we asked for Diego and that’s what we got.”
Diego De La Hoya said during the press conference he believes a victory over Morales will get him back in the rankings.
“I know I have a tough opponent ahead of me,” De La Hoya said through a translator. “We may not be the main event, but this fight will steal the night on Saturday.”
