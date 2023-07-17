U.S. volleyball team voices frustration after ‘disappointing’ tournament loss

The U.S. women’s volleyball team appeared to catch a break early Saturday when No. 5 China upset No. 1 Poland in the Women’s Volleyball Nations League semifinals at College Park Center. With No. 1 out, the host nation No. 2 Americans were the highest seed remaining. Gold seemed within reach.
However, Turkey continued their upset trend, stunning No. 2 U.S. in a 3-1 dominating win to reach the gold medal match themselves. The Americans were left to battle for bronze in a unique No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup for third on the podium.
It went from bad to worse for the U.S. when Poland defeated the Americans 3-2 to claim the bronze medal. It left the U.S. off the medal stand for the second consecutive year after winning the first three iterations of this tournament.
“I need to censor my language right now [because] there was lots I didn't like,” head coach Karch Kiraly said after Sunday’s loss to Poland.
Frustration boiled over after Saturday’s semifinal loss and seemed to carry into Sunday. The Americans played the Turkish side better in the third and fourth sets, but that improvement meant little to some U.S. players.
“Almost doesn’t count,” setter Micha Hancock said following Saturday’s loss.
With tensions high, the team entered the bronze medal match looking to salvage a medal from a disappointing tournament. After winning the fourth set to force a winner-take-all fifth set, the U.S. faltered again. Poland won the final set 17-15 to win the match and the bronze medal.
“It was anybody's game at any point. I think they just used a few out when it really mattered at the end, and it could have been the other way,” opposite hitter Annie Drews said after Sunday’s loss.
It’s a disappointing loss from multiple angles for the U.S. team. After a surprising 2022 quarterfinals loss, the Americans had hoped to reclaim gold on home court in front of thousands of energetic fans.
Instead, the No. 2 team in the world looked lethargic in their weekend losses to Turkey and Poland. Serves failed to clear the net and blocks sailed out of bounds. Attacks seemed futile as Turkey and Poland’s defenses collected block after block against the American front line.
This tournament also served as a warmup to the qualifying tournaments in September for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. This was the first time the U.S. hosted the finals of a major tournament since 2015, and they’d hoped to use a strong outing as momentum heading into the Olympics season.
“Whatever we're doing here will have an impact on Paris a year from now,” Kiraly said before the tournament.
As the team moves on, fans are left to hope that this loss will serve as motivation instead of foreshadowing for things to come.
“This is a bit of a disappointment,” Kiraly said. “We need to use this to get better for our next tournament, for the Olympic qualifiers.”
