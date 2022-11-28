U.S. to face Iran in win-or-go-home match for World Cup's Round of 16 berth

The U.S. men’s soccer team’s 2022 World Cup journey hinges on its next match.
After tying its first two matches against Wales and England, the U.S. must defeat Iran on Tuesday to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.
The U.S. has a 38% chance of winning the match, compared to 31% for the Iranian side and the 31% chance the teams will draw, according to FiveThirtyEight, a website that collects polling data and analyzes topics ranging from sports to politics.
With a berth in the Round of 16 on the line, here’s everything you need to know for the pivotal match.
When and where can I watch the game?
The U.S. is scheduled to face Iran at 1 p.m. Nov. 29. The match can be seen on Fox and will be livestreamed on Peacock, Fubo, SlingTV and Vidgo.
The matches are contested on fields similar to the size of American football fields in length and are played over two 45-minute halves. In soccer, the clock is always running, and time will be added at the end of each half, often called stoppage time, to make up for time lost due to retrieving the ball from out of bounds, injuries or other significant delays, like a long celebration after a goal.
Where does the United States currently rank, and what do they have to do to advance?
In the World Cup, 32 nations are split into eight groups. From there, the top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage, a single-elimination tournament that determines who wins the World Cup. The U.S. team is currently third in Group B, which also consists of England, Iran and Wales.
In the tournament, wins are worth three points, draws are worth one point and losses are worth zero points. England, who sits atop Group B, currently has four points after defeating Iran and earning a draw versus the U.S. Iran is currently second in Group B with three points.
The U.S. currently has two points after its draws, but a win would give the team five points and would guarantee its spot in the Round of 16. A draw will not be enough to advance. It is a win-or-go-home situation for the team.
What would this win mean for the U.S.?
A victory for the U.S. on Tuesday would symbolize growth. The team struggled in the qualifying stages for the 2018 World Cup but appeared poised to advance until a stunning loss to Trinidad and Tobago snapped a streak of seven consecutive World Cup appearances.
The oddsmakers were skeptical of the United States’ chances of advancing to the Round of 16 coming into this tournament. FiveThirtyEight listed its odds at 53% and just 22% to win the group outright.
Its odds are now lower, with a 32% chance to advance, compared to Iran’s 46%. A win could show the world that the U.S. team, which is the second-youngest in average age, according to Statista, is a force to be reckoned with.
The team's tie with England, the fifth-best team in the world, according to FIFA, seemingly defied the oddsmakers. But now, a matchup awaits with Iran, who is ranked 20th in the world.
When was the last time the U.S. advanced to the knockout stage?
The U.S. last advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2014 World Cup, where it lost to Belgium 2-1.
The team hasn’t advanced to the quarterfinals since 2002, when it lost to Germany 1-0.
Tuesday's match will be arguably the biggest game the U.S. has played since 2014. A win would show growth and optimism ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.
A loss would show that while the team showed promise in the tournament, it wasn't able to do enough. The U.S. is currently ranked 16th in the world by FIFA, higher than Iran.
If the U.S. wins, it will play in the Round of 16 at either 9 a.m. Dec. 3 or 1 p.m. Dec. 4, depending on if the team finishes first or second in Group B, respectively.
