Two UTA volleyball players reach career milestones during weekend’s doubleheader

The volleyball team (6-13, 4-6) split their weekend doubleheader with a 3-0 sweep against Appalachian State University and 3-0 loss to Coastal Carolina University.
The Mavericks had two players reach career milestones within the program over this past weekend.
Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend and sophomore libero Alli Wells joined the 1,000 club, with Townsend eclipsing 1,000 kills and Wells achieving 1,000 digs.
“It’s kind of special to have people that have contributed a lot to the program through the years, and it’s nice to have a milestone reached, especially at home,” volleyball head coach J.T. Wenger said.
UTA 3, Appalachian State 0
The first set was tight with both teams tying at 10-all to begin before eventually being tied at 20-all late in the set. The Mavericks trailed the Mountaineers 23-22, but were able to win 25-23 after scoring the last three points to secure the first set win.
In the second set, history was made with Wells earning her 1,000th career dig. Wells is the 22nd member.
“At the beginning when they started announcing stuff, I really wasn’t quite paying attention to what they were saying,” Wells said. “I realized and then I was like ‘OK, but we’re still in the middle of a game.’”
Even with the applause from the fans and recognition, Wells stayed focused on the game and finishing the match, Wells said.
UTA started the second set with a comfortable lead at 14-9, and the lead grew after the Mavericks went on a 6-1 scoring run to give them a 19-10 advantage. Appalachian State responded with five straight points, but the Mavericks were able to fend off the comeback and secure the set victory, 25-20.
The Mavericks completed the sweep with a 25-19 win in the final set.
Townsend finished with a team-leading 12 kills while freshman setter Mollie Blank earned the most assists with 16.
“As a program, we all knew we were capable of playing better, and I think in the last couple of weeks, we’re kind of coming into our own and understanding roles,” Wenger said.
Coastal Carolina 3, UTA 0
The second match of the weekend was a complete turnaround for the Mavericks, as they were swept by the Chanticleers to end the weekend.
Coastal Carolina took a demanding 12-3 lead to begin the match, aided by a 9-0 run and went on to win the first of three sets 25-16.
It was much of the same in the second set with Coastal Carolina as they got off to a 13-6 lead before winning the set 25-13.
Townsend recorded her 1,000th kill in the first point of the third set. Similar to Wells, Townsend stayed focused on the game, regardless of the accolade.
“Numbers are important, but in the middle of the match, I’m worried about the next play and what we can do to earn the next point,” Townsend said.
UTA was unable to rally in the third set, while Coastal Carolina went on to cap the match off with a 25-18 victory in the final set.
Freshman outside hitter Brianna Brown led the Mavericks in kills with nine, and Blank finished with 10 assists.
UTA will be back in action at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Atlanta to take on Georgia State University in the first of two weekend matches.
