Two softball freshmen hope to help get UTA back on top

As the 2021 college softball season approaches, freshman pitcher Gracie Bumpurs and freshman infielder Raegan Edwards are preparing to play vital roles for their team.
Bumpurs, who committed to UTA as a sophomore, is ready to step up to the plate and contribute for the Mavericks in her first collegiate softball season.
Bumpurs started off playing T-ball at a young age. By the time she was 12, she was already playing softball competitively. She then realized she was starting to get a grasp of the game.
“I would watch the World Series and, you know, things like that, and it was an inspiration of course,” she said. “As I got older I started realizing, ‘OK, I can really do this, and I can get my education paid for, and I could have fun while doing it.’”
Bumpurs played for Splendora High School in Splendora, Texas, where she earned awards such as First Team All-District, First Team All-Montgomery County, Montgomery Offensive Player of the Year and Texas Sports Writers Association All-State.
Bumpurs said the accolades were great and it was amazing that she earned them, but the support from her city meant more.
“I loved high school ball, it was really great to play in front of my community,” she said. “I loved playing for my community and for my teammates.”
When head coach Peejay Brun took over three years ago, she had to hit the ball rolling with recruiting, and Bumpurs gained her attention with her play on both sides of the ball.
“Gracie was standing out immediately with her pitching and her hitting,” Brun said. “That was one thing I was looking for, pitchers that could hit for themselves.”
When the softball team’s 2020 campaign got cut short, Bumpurs said she was disappointed because she was unsure if she would get to compete with senior pitchers RC Phillips and JoJo Valencia.
That was until the NCAA decided to give one more year of eligibility to seniors whose seasons were affected by COVID-19.
“I remember watching them at home, and I was 16 years old ,and I was like ‘Wow, they’re carrying this team on two arms,’” Bumpurs said. “So just seeing them do that and the different things and experiences they’ve been through, it’s really truly inspiring to now get to play with them.”
For Edwards, the pandemic didn’t stop her from keeping herself ready. She said she has a trainer back home, and she would go to the fields and hit the weight room in preparations for her first college season.
Like Bumpurs, Edwards started playing softball at a young age when she was just three years old.
“My mom was a softball player, so of course I got thrown into playing, and I just fell in love with it,” Edwards said. “It was where I could take my stress and just let it go.”
Growing up, Edwards’ biggest motivation was her father.
“He was always there,” Edwards said. “No matter which way, he was always there pushing me to play my hardest, be my hardest, do whatever I could to do my best.”
Brun said when she started scouting Edwards she noticed she could pitch, but the pop in the bat is what caught her attention and put Edwards at the top of the list.
“She was just a power hitter,” Brun said. “I knew that one of the things I wanted to do was start bringing in more power hitters.”
Transitioning from high school softball to college can be hard for athletes, but for Edwards it’s a bit different.
Edwards said one thing that helps her is the daily agenda she writes down, which helps her stay organized.
Not only does her routine help her, but she’s roommates with Bumpurs, which helps with communication and growing their relationship.
“[Bumpurs’] been there, helped us, helped me, helped the other freshmen. We all do great and get along,” Edwards said.
Bumpurs will have some help as well with returning seniors such as Phillips and Valencia being a good base to lean on and learn from.
Brun said the mental strength that Phillips and Valencia gained during her first year coaching at UTA will be valuable to a young pitcher like Bumpurs. The way the schedule is set up, mental strength will be needed.
The softball team is scheduled for 53 games this season, just three games short from a full schedule. They will also face multiple top 20 teams this season.
“In all honesty, I don’t do anything specific to prepare them. I just try to run the program true to what we’ve always been talking about,” Brun said. “In order for us to get them prepared for the game, I believe we need to make practice harder, in the sense of pressure.”
The bar is set high with the veterans returning and the freshmen looking to have a big presence during the season. Edwards’ goals match the expectations.
“Of course our big goal is to get to that championship. I would love to go to a championship and put a ring on our finger,” Edwards said. “I’d have to say, make it to the College World Series. Shoot, to have UTA at a College World Series will be one heck of an accomplishment.”
