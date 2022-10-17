Two men’s tennis duos advance to main draw round of 16 over the weekend

The men’s tennis team competed at the ITA Division I Texas Regional Championships over the weekend, advancing two doubles teams to the round of 16.
Sophomore Anton Shepp and junior Solano Caffarena defeated duos from Baylor University and UT Austin on Friday to advance.
Freshman Santiago Giamichelle and sophomore Bautista Vilicich defeated a Texas A&M University pairing Friday.
In the round of 16 on Saturday, both duos lost to teams from Texas Christian University.
In the singles competition, Shepp won two matches to advance to the main draw but lost in the round of 64.
The Mavericks will compete in the ITF M15 Tournament in Norman, Oklahoma, starting Oct. 24.
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.