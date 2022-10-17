Two men’s tennis duos advance to main draw round of 16 over the weekend

Sophomore Alan Sau Franco, left, serves the ball as freshman Maks Lukman prepares to return it during a match against Wichita State University on March 6 at the UTA Tennis Center. 

 File Photo / Ward Sakeik

The men’s tennis team competed at the ITA Division I Texas Regional Championships over the weekend, advancing two doubles teams to the round of 16.

Sophomore Anton Shepp and junior Solano Caffarena defeated duos from Baylor University and UT Austin on Friday to advance.

Freshman Santiago Giamichelle and sophomore Bautista Vilicich defeated a Texas A&M University pairing Friday.

In the round of 16 on Saturday, both duos lost to teams from Texas Christian University.

In the singles competition, Shepp won two matches to advance to the main draw but lost in the round of 64.

The Mavericks will compete in the ITF M15 Tournament in Norman, Oklahoma, starting Oct. 24.

