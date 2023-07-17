Turkey lands historic win in international volleyball tournament, fans celebrate

“Tu-rk-iye!” “Tu-rk-iye!” “Tu-rk-iye!”
Chants filled College Park Center over the weekend while the Turkish women’s volleyball team competed in the Women’s Volleyball Nations League championships. The team came into the tournament ranked No. 5 in the world but claimed gold with a win over China — the nation’s first international trophy in volleyball.
The tournament overtook College Park Center as thousands of fans representing different nations packed into the university’s premier sporting venue to watch the eight best volleyball teams in the world compete. Turkish fans traveled from all over the Metroplex to show their national pride.
Turkey came into the tournament as the No. 3 seed after winning nine of 12 qualifying matches. Their world ranking shot up to No. 2 after wins in the quarterfinal and semifinal matches.
In Saturday’s semifinal match, No. 3 Turkey took on No. 2 United States with a spot in the gold medal match on the line. Despite being the host nation and seeding higher, the U.S. fell 3-1. Although the crowd was largely rooting for the home side, a significant portion repped the red and white Turkish flag.
“The U.S. team was the favorite. I was maybe thinking we’d get one set or something, but we ended up getting three,” Irving resident Mehmet Cavus said after Turkey’s win over the U.S.
The crowd carried over into Sunday’s gold medal match, where Turkey took on China. As the final ball hit the ground, signaling a 3-1 Turkey win, the Turkish players crowded each other to celebrate as the team took in the moment.
Turkey head coach Daniele Santarelli said he had seen good things from this team, but they had never won a tournament before, so he wanted the team to show the world that they deserved this win.
Santarelli said the outpouring of support showed how amazing the Turkish community is and he could’ve never imagined the amount of fans that showed up.
“I'm really, really happy because it's really, really great to play in this atmosphere,” he said.
Before the tournament began, a group of Turkish fans met their team at the airport when they flew in Monday. Cavus, who immigrated to the U.S. from Turkey in 1995, was at the airport to greet the team.
“I was very excited,” he said about the tournament. “I never thought that something's going to be like that here in the United States. So I was really excited. I was one of those first guys buying the tickets.”
After Saturday’s win, Turkish fans poured out onto the College Park Center concourse singing their nation’s songs. Chants with drums broke out. Fans donning their nation’s flag and colors celebrated the upset win and bonded together in a night they’ll not soon forget.
“It is a big thing for us. Everybody loves volleyball in Turkey and our team is really good,” Somer Cakar said. Cakar currently lives in Carrollton but grew up in Turkey. He immigrated to America after college.
Cakar said the Turkish team is very good and he felt very lucky when he saw the national team would be playing in Arlington. He said he knew people who flew in from Ohio and Chicago to support the Turkish team.
Huseyin Gursoy came with Cakar to the game. Guysor, a Roanoke, Texas, resident, came to America from Turkey when he was 26 and said the atmosphere at College Park Center was unbelievable.
After Sunday’s win, Turkish fans returned to the concourse to play national songs and join hands in circles. Groups of fans passed volleyballs around in circles while laughing and enjoying the music.
Dallas County resident Bahar Ozgenis said she couldn’t describe her emotions after the gold medal match. Ozgenis immigrated from Turkey four years ago and said the success Turkey will gain as a result of this win is amazing.
“We always support each other no matter what,” Ozgenis said. “Even we are outside of Turkey right now, and there are multiple people who's trying to do something better for our country. This is the way we support each other.”
With that conclusion, the week wraps up and the eight nations head home. There may be a sense of finality for some, but this tournament and win will stay with the Turkish team and their fans for the rest of their lives.
“We found a good place to play volleyball, very good arena, and I may never forget this place for my life,” Santarelli said.
