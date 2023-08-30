Transfer volleyball player secures awards after successful weekend

Senior middle blocker Paige Reagor earned two accolades for her play in last weekend’s Amy Svoboda Memorial Classic in Colorado. Reagor’s play helped lead the team to its first 3-0 start since the 2020 season.
The team announced Wednesday that Reagor had been named Most Valuable Player for the tournament after she had 33 kills and a team-high 15 blocks over the weekend. Reagor picked up her second honor that afternoon, when the Western Athletic Conference named her Player of the Week.
Reagor is in her first season at UTA after three seasons with Charleston Southern University, having sat out the 2022-2023 season before transferring. She said she felt some nerves heading into her first game in over a year, but the team has given her great support.
“I feel like I have a really good support system here between my teammates and my coaches and our trainers, literally everybody, it's always all hands on deck,” Reagor said.
Being the lone transfer on the team, Reagor said she hopes to bring in her previous experiences to give perspective on what other teams have to offer. Head coach J.T. Wenger said she also adds maturity to the team.
“That perspective of having some other experiences can really be valuable to a program,” Wenger said.
Reagor continues to improve on the court, he said, and she has a great attitude with her competitiveness and the way she approaches the game. Reagor said she feels the most comfortable she’s ever felt on a volleyball court.
“This time around feels a lot different because I feel like I'm here with the motivation of wanting to be the best teammate that I can be, wanting to win games, that sort of thing,” she said.
After a successful road trip, the team heads home to host the UTA Classic on Friday and Saturday. Wenger said the team is excited to play on their home court and get more game experience under their belt. Reagor said she’s hoping for a big turnout.
“Our biggest thing is we really want people coming and supporting us and for people to be in the stands,” she said.
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.