UTA track and field bursts onto the scene for 2022 spring semester

Junior Jade Bontke throws the javelin during day one of the UTA Invitational on April 2, 2021 at Maverick Stadium. 

 File photo by Elias Valverde II

The track and field team started the 2022 season Saturday at the Ted Nelson Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. 

On the women’s track side, freshman sprinter Iyana Gray made her UTA debut and placed first in the 60m with a 7.46 time. She also finished fourth in the 200m with a 24.29. 

Graduate sprinter Tatyana Terrell placed on the podium, earning a second-place finish in the 400m with a 56.31 run. 

The women’s 4x400m relay team placed fourth with a 3:51.81 time. 

In the field, senior thrower Calyha Brown competed in the shot put and finished in second place with an indoor personal best of 14.22m. 

Junior thrower Abigail Flores placed fourth in the women’s weight throw with a 16.03m throw. 

On the men’s field side, Bryson DeBerry, graduate jumper and reigning indoor First Team All-American, began his 2022 campaign with a second-place finish, reaching the 2.18m mark in the high jump. 

Junior jumper Marvin Walford added a personal record 14.75m jump to earn third place in the triple jump. 

For the track side of the men’s team, junior Joel Bengtsson finished second in the 60m hurdles with a personal record of 7.92. 

Junior runner Marquentin Barnes ran in the one mile and finished in third place with a 4:15.24 time. 

Senior Lucas Van Klaveren finished fourth in the 400m final with a 49.39 time. 

Both teams will return to College Station on Saturday for the Texas Aggie Invitational. 

@D_Tineo4

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

 

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments