Men’s and women’s track teams collect double-digit first-team all Sun Belt Conference honors

Fourteen members of the men’s and women’s track teams earned all-conference recognition in the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track and Field season on Tuesday.
Freshman sprinter Iyana Gray was named Women's Freshman of the Year, becoming the second female athlete to earn the award since Astrid Rosvall in 2017.
The women’s team led the Sun Belt Conference with five first-team selections. Among those selections include senior runner Jade Bontke. The selection comes after Bontke left the Sun Belt Championships as the top scorer qualifying for the NCAA Indoor Championships.
Bontke broke the school record with 4,117 points in the pentathlon and won four of her five events at the Sun Belt Conference championships.
Senior pole vaulter Abigail Kelly-Salo also made first-team after winning the pole vault at the conference championships with a 3.86 m jump.
On the men's side, the Mavericks produced six first-team selections. Graduate jumper Bryson DeBerry and senior runner Lucas Van Klaveren headlined selections as both qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships.
This marks Van Klaveren's second straight first-team selection. At the Sun Belt Conference championships, he won the heptathlon setting a Sun Belt record.
DeBerry defended his high jump crown at the conference championships, recording a 2.14. He makes his return to the NCAA Indoor Championships after finishing top-8 in 2021.
Other all-conference team members include distance runners, sophomore Marquentin Barnes and freshman Jackson Cichon, alongside freshman sprints Adam Herrera and Zion Smith, senior middle-distance runner.
Van Klaveren, Bontke and DeBerry look to make a run at the indoor championships on March 11 and 12 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
