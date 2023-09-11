 Skip to main content
Cross country teams place second overall in home meet

The men’s division begins its race during the Gerald Richey UTA Invitational on Sept. 9 at Lynn Creek Park. The UTA Men’s team had a total of 33 points.

The men’s and women’s cross-country teams had a solid showing over the weekend as they both finished second overall in the Gerald Richey Invitational Saturday in Arlington. The women had three top 10 finishes while the men had four.

The men’s effort was led by junior Jackson Cichon. Cichon finished at 15:13.80, securing his spot in fourth place.

Junior Jackson Cichon races towards the finish during the Gerald Richey UTA Invitational on Sept. 9 at Lynn Creek Park. Cichon finished in fourth place in the 3.12 mile.

As a junior, Cichon is a veteran on a men’s team that has seven underclassmen.

The team was led by head coach John Sauerhage, who has led the program since 1996.

“There's really never been a situation that coach has not had an experience on,” Cichon said.

Cross country teams place second overall in home meet

The women’s division runs during the Gerald Richey UTA Invitational on Sept. 9 at Lynn Creek Park. The UTA Women’s team had a total of 46 points.

The women were led by freshman Matro Jepkemboi, who placed second at 17:22.20. The meet marked Jeptemboi’s debut with the program.

"Matro had a tremendous debut," Sauerhage said in a UTAMavs.com press release.

Sophomore Lauren Walls-Portillo finished 11th at the meet. Portillo led the women’s team as a freshman at the WAC championships last season.

Cross country teams place second overall in home meet

Sophomore Rachael Hartly dashes to the finish line during the Gerald Richey UTA Invitational on Sept. 9 at Lynn Creek Park. Hartly placed in 19th place in the 3.12 mile.

"I was very pleased with our women's results, not only the addition of our new student-athletes, but the returners as well," Sauerhage said in the press release.

The teams will look to continue their success when they compete in the Texas A&M Invitational at 8 a.m. Friday in College Station.

