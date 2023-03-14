Track and field teams dominate in outdoor season opener

The track and field teams showed out today in front of a home crowd to get the outdoor season underway. In total, the men and women’s team came away with multiple first place finishes.
The Mavericks got the day started by winning the 4x100 in both the women’s and men’s. The men’s relay featured junior sprinter DaVontay Kennedy, who won first place in the 200 dash on the day with a 21.38 time.
Kennedy stressed execution when it came to a takeaway from today’s win. “I came in with a plan,” he said.
Running events weren’t the only area of the meet the Mavericks impressed in, as senior jumper Marvin Walford of the men’s team won first place in the triple jump competition.
On the women’s side, there were some fresh faces to take first place in multiple events. Freshman jumper Faith Shaw came away with first place in the long jump. Freshman hurdler Zaire Moore followed that up with a win in the 100m hurdles.
Sophomore sprinter Adeyemi Talabi finished first for the Mavericks with a time of 24.66 in the 200m dash. After the event, Talabi spoke on how good it felt to come up with a win.
“Considering that I've been dealing with injuries on and off all of indoor season and I was sick earlier this week, it was pretty good,” she said.
Head coach John Sauerhage was also satisfied with his team’s performance. “The main takeaway is we competed,” he said. “There were some really good things that happened out here for a March 10 meet, it went really well.”
The Mavericks will stay local for the next meet as they will compete at the Texas Christian University Alumni Invite meet on March 18.
