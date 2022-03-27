Track and field teams break school records at 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays

The track and field teams made several school records competing in the 94th overall Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin from March 23 to 26.
Graduate high jumper Bryson DeBerry set a program record in the high jump, clearing 2.21 meters.
Junior hurdles Joel Bengtsson impressed at the meet, most notably with his performance in the men’s 110-meter hurdles Friday, where he made the fastest time in the country, clocking in 13.54.
Bengtsson finished fifth overall, clocking in a 13.62 time in the final 110-meter race Saturday.
The women’s 4x400 relay team, consisting of senior multis Jade Bontke, graduate sprinter Tatyana Terrell, senior sprinter Vanessa Ugorji and senior hurdles Shelby West, would set a program record Saturday with a time of 3:38:07.
The Mavs will look ahead to their next meet April 2, when they participate in the Baylor Invitational in Waco, Texas.
