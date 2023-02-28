Track and field teams break records, secure titles at WAC Indoor Championships

The UTA men’s and women’s track team finished off their indoor season at the Western Athletic Conference championships in Spokane, Washington.
The men’s team placed fifth while the women’s team placed eighth. There were multiple records broken including conference records and medals.
On the men’s side, senior hurdler Joel Bengtsson set a meet record for the 60m hurdles at 7.72. He followed it up the next day breaking the conference record at 7.68, making him eighth in the nation.
Bengtsson will go on to represent UTA in the NCAA national championships March 10 in New Mexico.
Sophomore distance runner Alfredo Reina Corona set a personal record in the mile at 4:07.48, taking away the silver medal.
On the women’s side, there were many records set.
Senior multis Jade Bontke was the highlight of the meet, winning the pentathlon competition, breaking a school record she herself set a year ago.
The women’s distance medley relay team won gold with a time of 12:02.08. Freshman distance Krianne McBride set a personal best with her 2:17.03 split.
Next, outdoor season will be at the UT Arlington Invitational, which will take place March 9 at Maverick Stadium.
