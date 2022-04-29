Track and field takes home 13 gold medals at UTA Under Armour Invitational

The men’s and women’s track and field teams earned a combined 13 gold medals Thursday at the UTA Under Armour Invitational at Maverick Stadium.
The meet also marked Senior Day for UTA’s graduating seniors.
Head coach John Sauerhage said it’s exciting to have a home meet, and some of the seniors that were recognized have been with the program for five to six years.
“To get to compete at home is always special,” he said.
The women’s team got the day started with junior throws Abigail Flores, winning first place in the hammer throw with a personal record of 50.35m.
“We've been trying to work through it throughout the season, so I'm glad I was able to do it here,” she said.
The women’s team impressed, winning 10 gold medals.
Senior hurdler Shelby West set personal records in the 100-meter and 400-meter hurdles. Her 59.06 run in the 400-meter hurdles placed her 52nd in the country.
Graduate sprinter Tatyana Terrell finished second in her first 100-meter dash with a 11.50 run, good for top 80 in the country.
The No. 27 ranked men’s team earned three first-place finishes on the day.
Sophomore pole vaulter Randon Gray won his event and earned a personal record of 5.00m.
Junior hurdler Joel Bengtsson continued his impressive season, winning the men’s 110m hurdles with a 13.72 run.
Earlier this season, Bengtsson set the fifth-highest mark in the country and second-best in program history with a 13.54 run.
“I was just happy to execute and run a really good time still and have a nice run before we have a conference meet in two weeks,” Bengtsson said.
He said he was happy to see the home crowd show up to support and cheer them on.
“I’ve practiced here for three years now, and it feels like a home to run here,” he said.
UTA will now turn their attention to their last Sun Belt Outdoor Conference championship, beginning May 12 at Ragin’ Cajuns Track Facility in Lafayette, Louisiana.
