Track and field, softball, baseball and golf to continue competing this week

As the school year comes to a close, athletics are still going strong. Golf is nearing the end of their season while softball still continues. Men's golf, women’s golf, softball, baseball and track and field teams will all compete this week.
Here is the schedule for April 17 through 23.
Golf
The men’s golf team will compete Monday and Tuesday in Tunica, Mississippi, for the Tunica National Intercollegiate.
The women’s golf team will compete Sunday in the First Round of the WAC Tournament at Blaine, Washington.
Softball
The softball team will play four road games. The Mavericks will start the week with a 6 p.m. Wednesday matchup against McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
The Mavericks will then play a three-game conference series against New Mexico State University at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday before concluding with a 2 p.m. Saturday matchup.
Baseball
The baseball team will play four road games. The Mavericks will start the week at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Dallas Baptist University.
Afterwards, the Mavericks will play a three-game road series against Stephen F. Austin University at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Track and field
The track and field team will compete Saturday at the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco, Texas.
