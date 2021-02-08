Track and field senior distance runners break personal and meet records at season finale

Senior Cole Klashinsky runs during the UTA Cross Country Invite on Sept. 25 in Dallas.

The UTA track and field team finished their indoor regular season at the Jaguar Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday.

Senior distance runners Cole Klashinsky and Madeleine Rowe set both personal records and meet records.

Klashinsky set a new personal record in the 5,000 meter competition with a time of 14:17 flat, finishing in first place. The time is now the eighth best time in the nation and second best in the Sun Belt Conference.

Rowe broke a personal record and meet record with a 4:52.56 in the mile run, beating her old record by nearly six seconds. The record came after Rowe started in eighth place before moving up to finish in first place.

The Jaguar Invitational served as the regular season finale for the Mavericks, as they now have their eyes set on the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships starting Feb. 22 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.

