Track and field season closes with historic finish at NCAA Championships

The track and field teams capped off a historic 2022 outdoor season with four All-American accolades.
Nine Mavericks competed at the NCAA Championships at the University of Oregon from Wednesday through Saturday.
Three of them were named to first teams and held a spot on the podium. The men’s team finished with 11 points, the highest since 1996.
Sophomore thrower Arthur Petersen highlighted the first day with a sixth-place finish in the javelin throw.
It was the first time a Maverick placed in the top eight since 2018 when Alexus Henry won a national championship.
Petersen earned First Team All-American with his performance, the second All-American award of his career.
Throughout Wednesday, senior multis Lucas Van Klaveren set three new personal records in the decathlon and had a seventh-place finish.
He placed in the top 10 in four of his five events, including second place in the 400-meter dash with a 46.77 time. He also earned ninth in the long jump with a personal best 7.21-meter jump and 10th in shot put.
On Thursday, Klaveren capped off the decathlon as he broke the 8,000-point mark for the first time in his career and finished with 8,015 points, two more than the previous school mark held by Romain Martin, who participated in the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 2013.
He placed fifth in the 110-meter hurdles and third place in the pole vault, with a 4.81-meter jump, .21 more than his previous best.
He finished fourth in the decathlon, and his podium presence, alongside Petersen’s on the previous day, was the first time UTA men have scored points since 2015.
The 4x100 relay team, which included freshman runner Iyana Gray, competed but were unable to place. The team earned 20th and Gray placed 22nd in the 200-meter dash.
Graduate jumper Bryson DeBerry earned his fourth All-American award in the high jump. He cleared 2.18 meters, advancing him to the final seven.
DeBerry used all three of his attempts to get over 2.21 meters but was unsuccessful and finished in sixth place.
Senior multis Jade Bontke completed the final day of the championships with a 19th place finish overall. She placed in the top 10 in two events, earning seventh in the 200-meter race and ninth in the 800-meter.
The men’s and women’s track and field teams’ season has come to a close, but Gray will compete outside of the NCAA competition, as she was selected to participate in the U20 Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon from June 23 to 25.
