Track and field impress with strong showing at North Texas Classic

DENTON, TEXAS – On a sunny Saturday afternoon, the men’s and women’s track teams came into the University of North Texas looking to make their mark in this year’s North Texas Classic.
That determination turned into a day filled with personal records and first place finishes.
Sophomore thrower Josh Hoekendorf was the most notable winner of the day, breaking the school record for the hammer throw. The record had stood since 2019 before Hoekendorf broke it.
“He's developed a lot in the last two years,” head coach John Sauerhage said. “His improvement has been remarkable and we're really proud of him and to break a school record is a special thing.”
Hoekendorf wasn’t the only Maverick to impress on the day. Sophomore sprinter Adam Herrera helped lead the men’s 4x100 relay team to a win while also setting a personal record in the 400m dash.
“You know, from start to finish, I just ran my own race,” Herrera said. “I was able to close strong and keep my form, so that’s a big thing coach has been emphasizing for me.”
Other notable finishes from the day include senior jumper Malaiya Jedkins finishing second in the triple jump with a mark of 12.35 meters. Coming into the meet, Jedkins was ranked number one in the Western Athletic Conference in the triple jump from her performance at the Clyde Hart Classic on March 25.
Sophomore distance runner Jeriel Algarin Marquez also saw success as he won in the men’s 1500m dash with a time of 3:55:49.
After the race, Algarin Marquez spoke on the race and staying composed with the weather.
“The heat warms you up and it's a good thing and a bad thing,” he said. “You just got to stay focused on your race and no matter the weather, you’re here to go and get a good race every time.”
The Mavericks will now turn their attention to the Carl Knight Invite, which will take place April 14 and 15 in Nacogdoches, Texas.
@N_Utsey1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.