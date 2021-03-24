Top-notch pitching and productive hitting will be key to UTA baseball wins this weekend

The baseball team (8-11, 1-2) is set to start a three-game series against the University of Houston this weekend before returning home to face Texas Christian University on Tuesday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
Here are three takeaways for the games ahead.
1. Pitching continues to hold strong
When the bats get cold, the pitching from UTA has been what keeps the Mavericks in games. UTA ranks fourth in the conference in strikeouts, hits given up, earned run average, runs given and in walks.
Junior pitchers David Moffat, Kody Bullard and Carlos Tavera each have an earned run average of below four.
That will play a role against Houston in their series, as the Cougars are tied for first place in the American Athletic Conference in homeruns with 27 and fourth in runs batted in with 104.
As for TCU, they’re more efficient at scoring runs, with 146 runs batted in on the season, alongside 35 stolen bases, which leads the Big 12.
The pitching will be relied on heavily if UTA wants to come out of the week with a winning record.
2. Relying on strikeouts to take care of opposing offenses
The trio of Moffat, Bullard and Tavera have a combined 80 strikeouts on the season.
Those numbers bode well for UTA against the Cougars, who have 186 strikeouts as a team, the second most in the American conference.
Not far behind, TCU has struck out 172 times, which ranks fifth in the conference. With the strikeout numbers from other teams, UTA has a good chance to quiet the other teams’ bats and create offense with their pitching.
3. Consistency from top hitters
Two of this season’s most consistent hitters will remain instrumental parts of the team’s success. Senior outfielder Connor Aube leads the way in hits with 21 and has the second leading slugging percentage on the team at .520.
Junior infielder Boone Montgomery is not far behind, as he has the fourth highest batting average on the team at .295 and the highest slugging percentage at .525.
Each player made contributions in the South Alabama University series and will need to continue their hitting trends for the team to see success over the weekend.
