Through her mother and love for softball, Cameron Niedenthal expects a big impact at UTA.

Cameron Niedenthal, UTA softball first baseman, and her mother Tiffany have been on a softball journey since Cameron was four years old. Tiffany Niedenthal played catcher when she was younger, now her daughter has played pitcher all the way to the collegiate level.
The two have traveled all over the country together, Tiffany Niedenthal said. She said her role has never been to correct her daughter after a weekend of games, but to be her biggest cheerleader.
Next spring, she’ll have the chance to cheer Cameron Niedenthal on at UTA, and she’s excited to see what happens now that her daughter’s playing at the next level.
“You gotta compete against the best to be the best,” Tiffany Niedenthal said.
During her high school career at Port NechesGroves High School, Cameron Niedenthal was dynamic at the plate and in the pitching circle. She recorded a 12-0 record as a pitcher, while hitting six home runs and driving in 34 runs in 2020, a season that was cut a month short due to COVID-19.
After high school, she spent her first year of eligibility at Lamar State College Port Arthur. Niedenthal finished the 2021 season with a .417 batting average, 11 home runs and 42 runs batted in.
Peejay Brun, UTA softball head coach, said she had heard of Cameron Niedenthal from other coaches she respects and had seen footage of her previous games. Brun said she has studied the metrics that signal a junior college player is ready for the division one level, and she was impressed with Cameron Niedenthal’s statistics.
“We’ve been needing to add some power to our lineup, so that’s where I think she’s going to help us tremendously,” Brun said.
Brun said she also noticed Cameron Niedenthal’s offensive base running at Lamar State College where she stole 14 bases during her time with the Seahawks.
“The one thing about those stolen bases definitely tells me she’s not slow, so I think if anything at all, I think she’s going to be an aggressive base runner,” Brun said.
Brun said Cameron Niedenthal has the ability to play a variety of positions and described her personality as funny and straightforward.
Matthew Alberghini, UTA softball assistant coach, believes that Cameron exudes confidence and thinks that can translate well on the field.
“She can hit for average, she can hit for power,” Alberghini said. “She’s got the numbers to back it up, she had a really productive year last year.”
UTA has been a welcoming environment so far, Cameron Niedenthal said. She’s already met some of her teammates like senior catcher Courtney Ogle and said they’ve been kind and helpful so far.
Cameron Niedenthal will be a sophomore when she plays her first game as a Maverick, and will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Brun said she’s ready for Cameron Niedenthal to take the field.
“I’m just really excited to get her here,” Brun said. “To be able to find that kind of talent that was just kind of sitting around Texas not being seen by people, so we’re excited to get her on the field with us.”
Tiffany Niedenthal said she remembers coaching her daughter’s youth and select teams when she was growing up. She said the two used to practice pitching five to six days a week until Cameron Niedenthal got to high school, when she didn’t need to practice as much on the side.
She said she never missed any of her daughter’s games growing up, and she doesn’t plan to start now. Even if that means a five hour drive.
“I’m hoping my job is very understanding and we’ll work around it. I’ll put in the extra hours outside of my usual eight to five, you know, just to make up for that,” Tiffany Niedenthal said. “Because I don’t want to ever miss Cameron’s games, not one of them.”
