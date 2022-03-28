Three strikes: Softball team loses three weekend games to University of Louisiana at Lafayette

The softball team (11-14, 3-6) had their five-game winning streak snapped as they were swept by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette 9-1 on Friday.
The streak was UTA’s longest this season.
The Mavericks looked to build on the momentum of winning their first series of conference play this season against Coastal Carolina University.
The Mavericks were held hitless through two innings with the first hit coming from freshman outfielder Aaliyah White.
The Mavericks managed to hold the Ragin’ Cajuns scoreless until the bottom of the third inning, where they gave up two.
The Mavericks struggled for offense, as they were held scoreless until the top of the sixth inning.
After losing to the Ragin’ Cajuns on Friday, the Mavericks looked to bounce back. Louisiana had other plans.
Stellar pitching and hot bats from the Ragin’ Cajuns were too much for the Mavericks to handle.
Louisiana junior pitcher Kandra Lamb pitched a perfect game Saturday, her first in her collegiate career. Fifteen Mavericks came up to the plate, and she got every one of them out.
The Mavericks were held runless for the first time since March 13 against the University of South Alabama.
For the second-straight game, the Mavericks gave up a triple to Louisiana. Before this series, they had not given up a triple all season.
UTA suffered a similar fate Sunday, falling to the Ragin’ Cajuns 10-0.
Louisiana’s pitching once again shined, striking out 10 UTA batters.
It was the first time the Mavericks have been held scoreless in back-to-back games since May 2 and 6, 2021, against Appalachian State and Texas State University.
Both 10-0 defeats came in five innings, as the margin was large enough to trigger the “mercy rule,” a rule that states a game will be called if the deficit is 20 after three innings, 15 after four innings, or seven after five innings.
The sweep marked the Mavericks’ 10th loss on the season, giving up eight or more runs.
The Mavericks will return to the field at 1 p.m. on Wednesday against Sam Houston State University at Allan Saxe Field.
