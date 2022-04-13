Photos: Softball team falls to Stephen F. Austin State University on International Women's Day

Graduate third baseman KJ Murphy celebrates out during game against Stephen F. Austin State University on March 8 at Allan Saxe Field. 

 File Photo / Alessandra Sara

The softball team (17-17, 7-8) will begin a three-game series at 3 p.m. Friday against Georgia Southern University.

Here are three keys for the Mavericks to acquire a series win. 

Consistent pitching

Georgia Southern has struggled to generate offense this season. It’s last in the conference with a .231 batting average.

In their last series against Georgia State University, the Mavericks gave up 29 hits. 

Georgia Southern has the fewest hits in the conference this season with 174. UTA is ranked eighth with 219.

The Mavericks showed promise in their pitching, throwing a combined no-hitter against Abilene Christian University for the sixth time in program history.

Good pitching from freshman pitcher Jessica Adams will allow the Mavericks to control the game from the defensive side against a struggling Georgia Southern team.

Control errors

The Mavericks have the most errors in the Sun Belt conference with 56.

The most errors in a game in Sun Belt play the Mavericks have recorded this season was six against the University of South Alabama on March 12.

In their 15 conference games this season, the Mavericks have had one game without an error.

For the Mavericks to have a chance to win against Georgia Southern, limiting errors will be crucial. 

Consistent hitting

Georgia Southern’s pitchers have the third and fourth highest ERAs in the Sun Belt Conference.

Georgia Southern has also given up the most hits and second-most home runs in the conference.

In their two losses to Georgia State in their last series, the Mavericks had a .231 and .233 batting average, their fifth and sixth lowest output in Sun Belt play this season.

UTA currently has eight players on a hitting streak, with junior infielder Jadyn Erickson and graduate catcher Morgan Rios on a four-game hitting streak.

Senior first baseman Meagan Smith and graduate third baseman KJ Murphy account for 29.7% of the team’s hits on the year and will be crucial in the upcoming series.

For the Mavericks to win against Georgia Southern, they must hit consistently and take advantage of Georgia Southern’s weaknesses at the mound.

@N_Utsey1

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

