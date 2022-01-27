Three keys to Lady Mavericks’ victory this weekend in Arkansas

The women’s basketball team (11-5, 5-2) will travel to Arkansas this weekend to play a pair of road games against its Sun Belt Conference foes.
UTA will play at 6 p.m. on Thursday against Arkansas State University and 2 p.m. on Saturday against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
UTA will look to build momentum following a home-and-home sweep against in-state rival Texas State University.
The Lady Mavericks are currently tied with Troy for first in Sun Belt Conference wins at 5-2.
Here are three keys for how they can come out of this weekend victorious.
1. Play good team defense against Arkansas State
The Red Wolves have four players averaging double figures in points per game, and a fifth player who averages 9.9.
Arkansas State has scored 70 or more points in four of their five conference games, including two 98-point performances.
If UTA is going to win, they’re going to need to keep Arkansas State off the 3-point line, as they rank first in 3-point shooting in the Sun Belt at 32.8% this season.
2. Outdefend Arkansas State, outscore Little Rock
UTA will play two different teams with two very different playing styles when they head to Arkansas this weekend.
Arkansas State is third in scoring in the Sun Belt at 80.1 points per game, but they also have the worst scoring defense in the conference, giving up 71.8 points per game.
By contrast, Little Rock is scoring the fewest points per game this year at 58.3 points per game, but their defense is third-best in the conference allowing just 58.7 points per game.
For UTA to go 2-0 this weekend, they’ll need to slow down Arkansas State’s offense and focus on not being stifled by Little Rock’s defense.
3. Play all four quarters
The Lady Mavericks are tied for first in the conference at 5-2 but have been outscored in certain quarters on the season.
In first quarters this season, UTA outscored their opponents 286-244 and 292-245 in the third quarters. However, they’re being outscored in the second quarters by a tally of 263-224 and 290-252 in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Mavericks will need to put together two 4-quarter games to come out on top against The Red Wolves and the Trojans.
