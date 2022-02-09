Three keys for women's basketball to continue its success against Louisiana teams this weekend

The women’s basketball team (14-5, 8-2) will play the University of Louisiana Monroe on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
The Lady Mavericks are currently on a five-game winning streak, and their win over Appalachian State on Sunday placed them in a tie for first in the Sun Belt with Troy University.
Here are three keys for UTA to keep their winning streak alive.
1. Keep an eye on Louisiana-Monroe and their leading scorer
Louisiana-Monroe enters Thursday’s game with a 4-19 overall record, including losing all nine of their Sun Belt conference games.
UTA won the first matchup of the season 72-56 on Jan. 1. For them to duplicate this success, they’ll need to slow down freshman guard Kyren Whittington, who’s averaging 14.4 points per game this season.
Whittington led the Warhawks in scoring in the Jan. 1 game with 18 points and made eight of her 17 shots.
The Lady Mavericks will need to stay focused and limit Whittington’s production to secure a win Thursday.
2. Hold off a tough Louisiana-Lafayette team
UTA has already played Louisiana-Lafayette once this season, winning 62-60 on Dec. 30. Junior forward Starr Jacobs led the way with 24 points.
However, the 2-point margin is not indicative of the competitiveness of the game. UTA held a 41-28 lead at halftime, but allowed Louisiana-Lafayette to attempt a comeback late.
The Lady Mavericks will need to hold a consistent lead all game to limit an encore of the last game against the Ragin’ Cajuns.
3. Continue recent success against each teams
The Lady Mavericks have won eight of their last ten games against Louisiana-Lafayette, with five of those games being single-digit contests.
They’ve won the last 14 games against Louisiana-Monroe, with ten of them being by 10 or more points.
They will need to replicate the success against these teams to improve to 10-2 in Sun Belt play.
