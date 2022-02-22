Three keys for UTA women’s basketball to secure victories in final two regular season games

The women’s basketball team (16-6, 10-3) will play the final two games of the regular season this weekend against University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Arkansas State University at College Park Center.
With one week to go in the regular season, the Lady Mavericks trail Troy University by one game for the Sun Belt Conference regular-season title in the standings.
This means UTA will need to win their final two games and Troy will need to lose their final two games for the Lady Mavericks to clinch the title. If that doesn’t happen, then Troy will be regular-season champions.
Here are three keys for UTA to pick up two crucial wins before the conference tournament in Pensacola, Florida, beginning March 2.
1. Limit turnovers and create assist opportunities
The Lady Mavericks come into the weekend ranked in the top 70 nationally in fewest turnovers per game at 14.1, as well as in the top 40 in assists per game at 15.6.
Arkansas-Little Rock and Arkansas State force over 17 turnovers per game, with 17.9 and 17.1 turnovers forced per game respectively.
UTA will need to limit the turnovers to come out of this weekend victorious.
2. A starting lineup change boosting UTA’s offense
The Lady Mavericks have won seven of their last eight games since switching to a new starting lineup that replaced senior guard De’Sha Benjamin with senior forward Shiya Smith.
Since the change, UTA has averaged 73.4 points per game, well above their season average of 68.9.
With the conference tournament coming up, it appears the Lady Mavericks are hitting their stride. Two wins at home would generate momentum and the recent offensive firepower will help.
3. Win on Senior Day to finish the Sun Belt Conference slate strong
Saturday’s contest against Arkansas State will be Senior Day, a day scheduled to celebrate the seniors on the team. It always falls on the final home game of the regular season. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Seven seniors will be recognized with guards Benjamin, Claire Chastain, Terryn Milton, Camryn Hawkins and Katie Ferrell, alongside forwards Smith and Emma Halverson.
Milton and Ferrell both rank top four all-time in UTA career assists, and Benjamin ranks third on the team in scoring at 9.5 points per game.
Last season’s Senior Day was canceled due to the winter freeze. Before that, the Lady Mavericks won the previous four Senior Day contests, most recently a convincing 101-73 win over Georgia Southern University in 2020.
Saturday will be UTA’s final regular season game in the Sun Belt Conference as they’re moving to the Western Athletic Conference for the 2022-2023 academic year, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
@isaacappelt
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
