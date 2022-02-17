Three keys for UTA women’s basketball to secure a chance at conference championship

The women’s basketball team (15-6, 9-3) will look to rebound from their loss Feb. 12 when they face Coastal Carolina University this Saturday.
Head coach Shereka Wright said they have focused on themselves and will shift their focus on the Coastal Carolina game during the later part of the week.
The loss against University of Louisiana at Lafayette dropped UTA to second place in the Sun Belt, a half game behind Troy University with three games remaining in the regular season.
If the Lady Mavericks want a chance at the regular-season conference championship, they’ll need to win all of their remaining games.
Here are three keys for how they can win their game on Saturday against the Chanticleers.
1. Ball movement
UTA is 15-1 this season when they have the same or more assists than turnovers. Their record is 1-5 when they have more turnovers than assists.
The Lady Mavericks have two players ranked in the top five in the Sun Belt in assists per game, with senior guards Katie Ferrell in third at 4.6 and Terryn Milton in fifth at 4.1.
UTA will need Milton and Ferrell to move the ball effectively and create opportunities to score on offense.
2. Rebound the ball
Coastal Carolina ranks third in the Sun Belt in rebounds per game and offensive rebounds in conference play. They average 45 rebounds per game, including 17.3 offensive rebounds.
UTA is sixth in the conference in rebounding, and are 7-1 when they outrebound their opponents. Conversely, they’re 8-5 when they are equally or outrebounded.
Wright said she wants all five players on the court to get involved in rebounding, including using the guards to go after more loose balls.
The Lady Mavericks will need to crash the boards against the Chanticleers to pick up a win.
3. Convert free throw opportunities
UTA shot 6-16 from the free throw line in their loss on Saturday, their worst performance from the line this season.
The margin of defeat was five points. If the Lady Mavericks make their free throws, it increases their chance of victory.
They’re currently fourth in the Sun Belt in free throw percentage at 69.3%. They need to make these shots if they want to pick up a win.
The Lady Mavericks’ game against the Chanticleers will tip off at noon on Saturday.
