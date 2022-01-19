Three keys for UTA women’s basketball to defeat Texas State University this weekend

The women’s basketball team (9-5, 3-2) will take on Texas State University in a home-and-home matchup, beginning with a 7 p.m. game Thursday at College Park Center and a 2 p.m. game Saturday in San Marcos, Texas.
Both teams are coming off a weekend series in Georgia, against Georgia State University and Georgia Southern University. UTA went 1-1, while the Bobcats went 2-0.
UTA and Texas State are 3-2 in conference play, just one game back of Troy University, so this weekend could prove vital for Sun Belt Conference Tournament seeding purposes.
Here are three keys for the Lady Mavericks to emerge victorious this weekend.
1. Limit Texas State’s key players’ production
In the Bobcats' win over Georgia State, senior forward Da’Nasia Hood scored 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Senior guard Kennedy Taylor added 15 points, 10 assists and four steals.
UTA has been able to limit opposing offenses in the Sun Belt. They held Troy to just 59 points, well below their season average of 81.4 and held the league’s best offense, Georgia Southern, to 64 points, 19 points below their season average of 83.3.
Limiting Hood's and Taylor’s production will be important for UTA as they look to climb the standings in Sun Belt play.
2. Attack the basket
The Lady Mavericks were held to just 28 points in the paint Saturday in their loss to Georgia Southern. They’re 0-2 in games where they score less than 30 in the paint and 9-3 in games where they score over 30.
Attempting to score in the paint creates free throw opportunities. UTA is currently second in the Sun Belt on the season in free throw percentage, shooting 71.4%.
More shots in the paint also means fewer 3-pointers, where the Lady Mavericks have struggled this season, shooting 23.8%, ranking last in the Sun Belt.
It will be crucial for UTA to create offense near the rim be successful.
3. Wish upon a shooting Starr
Junior forward Starr Jacobs has been UTA’s most efficient offensive player and ranks 31st nationally in points per game and 19th in field goal percentage at 58.1.
Jacobs has scored more than 20 points in seven of UTA’s 14 games. The Lady Mavericks are 6-1 when she scores 20 or above and 3-4 when she doesn’t.
Expect Jacobs to get a lot of scoring opportunities against Texas State as UTA looks to make a push in the Sun Belt standings.
@isaacappelt
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
