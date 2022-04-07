UTA softball loses 2-0 to Stephen F. Austin State University in midweek game

The softball team (15-15, 6-6) will travel to Atlanta for a conference series beginning at 5 p.m. Friday against Georgia State University.

Here are three keys for the Mavericks to win against the Panthers in their final Sun Belt series.

1. Expose Georgia State’s offensive flaws

Georgia State struggles to create offense, ranking seventh in the Sun Belt this season in runs and ninth in hits.

The Panthers also strikeout the fourth most and hold the second lowest batting average. 

The Panthers have two players hitting over a .300 batting average and two players with more than two home runs on the season.

In order for the Mavericks to win, they must expose Georgia State’s offensive weaknesses.

2. Build off success against Georgia State from 2021

In 2021, UTA was able to win two of their three games against the Panthers at Allan Saxe Field.

The Mavericks used strong pitching and defense, giving up four runs in the entire series.

In the first win, UTA got out to an early lead, scoring five runs in the first inning. In their second win of that series, The Mavericks needed the last few innings to score and win.

In order for the Mavericks to win, they must take advantage of their opportunities at-bat.

3. Continue defensive momentum

The Mavericks are coming off a series against the University of Louisiana Monroe, where they played some of the best defense they have played all season. They gave up seven runs in the series and struck out 11 Louisiana-Monroe batters.

During the last game against Louisiana-Monroe, the Mavericks allowed just two hits, the least they have allowed all season.  

Freshman pitcher Jessica Adams gave up one run on seven innings pitched in her April 3 outing against the Warhawks.

If the Mavericks can maintain a defensive performance similar to their Louisiana-Monroe series, they have a great chance at winning the series.

