Three keys for UTA men's basketball to secure home victories this week

The Mavericks (7-15, 2-7) will look to get back on track as they have two upcoming home games this week. Here are three keys as to how they can beat Tarleton State University on Wednesday and Sam Houston State University on Saturday.
Focus on opponents' 3-point shooting
For the Mavericks to have a chance to pick up victories this weekend, they must play to their opponents' strengths and weaknesses shooting the ball.
Tarleton has shot 33.8 percent as a team from the three-point line. The Bearkats are shooting 40 percent as a team, and four players shoot over 40 percent individually.
UTA will need to drive Sam Houston off the 3-point line and protect the paint against Tarleton.
Limit turnovers
The Mavericks must limit turnovers in order to be successful.
On the season, the Mavericks have averaged 13.4 turnovers a game. They have had double digit turnovers the past five games and have lost three of those games.
Taking care of the ball will generate more opportunities to score for the Mavericks, ultimately leading them to a win.
Keep things close
The Mavericks will face a solid team in Sam Houston State University on Saturday. The Bearkats are currently ranked first in the WAC.
Sam Houston is on a four game winning streak. During those games, they have defeated three out of four opponents by double digits.
The Mavericks must keep things close in order to win. The Bearkats average 76.9 points per game.
