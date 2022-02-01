Three keys for UTA men’s basketball to earn two wins at home

Sophomore forward Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu jumps for the tip off during a game against Texas State University on Jan. 27 at College Park Center. UTA will hold a basketball doubleheader against Appalachian State University on Feb. 5 during the 10th anniversary of College Park Center. 

The men’s basketball team (9-12, 5-5) will be playing at home for the week beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Coastal Carolina University and 5 p.m. on Saturday against Appalachian State University. 

The Mavericks are sixth in the Sun Belt Conference standings with an opportunity to move up with a pair of wins. 

Here are three keys for the Mavericks to have a successful two-game stretch. 

1. Improved shooting performance

The Mavericks rank eighth in the conference in field goal percentage but have their most consistent four-game stretch shooting this season.

UTA has made 40% or more of their shots over the past four games, the longest stretch of the season.

Junior guard Carson Bischoff made 40% or more of his shots in four of the last five games. He tied the school record for 3-pointers in a game with nine against University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 22.

They will need to continue consistently shooting in order to win.

2. Dealing with two different offenses

Although Appalachian State has the best record in the conference at 8-2, they have the worst scoring offense at 67.4 points per game on the season.

The Mountaineers have two players scoring in double figures and are 10th in the conference in team field goal percentage at 42.2%.

Coastal Carolina holds the highest scoring offense at 74.8 points per game. They make the second-most 3-pointers at 36% on the season

The Chanticleers have three players inside the Top 14 in the conference in points per game with sophomore center Essam Mostafa, senior guard Vince Cole at 15 points and senior guard Rudi Williams at 13.3.

UTA will need to control both team’s offenses to be successful.

3. Outrebound the other team

UTA ranks third in the conference in rebounds per game at 38.3. Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina leads the conference at 41. The Chanticleers have outrebounded their opponents in three of the last four games.

Mostafa ranks second in the conference at 9.8 per game. Appalachian State ranks eighth in the conference at 35.4 per game and senior forward James Lewis Jr. is the only one to average more than six a game.  

Outrebounding their opponents will be key for the Mavericks to have success this next week.

