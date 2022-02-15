Three keys for UTA men’s basketball to close out home season with two wins

The men’s basketball team (10-14, 6-7) will conclude its home stretch of the regular season with a pair of games against Arkansas schools.
They will play the University of Arkansas at Little Rock at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Arkansas State University at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Here are three keys for the Mavericks to end their home slate with two victories.
1. Finish out close games
The Mavericks fell to both teams in January and lost both of those games by a combined seven points.
UTA held a 35-26 lead at halftime against Arkansas State but were outscored 49-35 in the second half. The Mavericks ended up losing 70-75.
Graduate guard David Azore scored 37 points and made 17 free throws against Arkansas-Little Rock. However, UTA couldn’t defeat them in a three-overtime game, 98-96 on Jan. 22.
The Mavericks must finish strong to win a game if it gets close.
2. Continue consistent 3-point shooting
The Mavericks have shot 30% or better from 3-point range in four straight games, the longest stretch of the season.
UTA had the second highest 3-pointer percentage of the season against Arkansas-Little Rock at 41.7%, making 10 out of 24.
The Mavericks made 33.3% of their 3-pointers against Arkansas State which is above their season average of 31.2%.
They will need to keep the consistent 3-point shooting up to claim victories.
3. Take advantage of opponents’ losing streaks
Arkansas-Little Rock and Arkansas State both have losing records in the past four games coming into this weekend.
Arkansas State lost three of their last four games, while Arkansas-Little Rock dropped five of their last six games.
Each team only scored above 70 once during their losing stretches.
UTA must take advantage of their opponents’ limited scoring to improve their Sun Belt Conference standings record.
