Three keys for UTA baseball victory against Stephen F. Austin State University

Sophomore right hand pitcher Jack Hagan celebrates striking out an opposing batter alongside sophomore catcher Sam Crowell during a game against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Feb. 18 at Clay Gould Ballpark. The team lost the game 4-3.

The baseball team (1-3) will travel for the first time this season to play a doubleheader against Stephen F. Austin State University, beginning noon Sunday in Nacogdoches, Texas.

The Mavericks are coming off a season-opening series loss to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, where the team won one of its three games and lost to the University of Michigan on Monday, 9-7.

Here are three keys for how the Mavericks can collect their first series win of the season.

1. Extended outings from starting pitchers

None of UTA’s starting pitchers have pitched past six innings.

UTA’s relief pitchers have given up 16 of the team's 26 runs and have pitched 18 of the team’s 36 innings.

The Mavericks will need their starting pitchers to pitch longer into games to give the bullpen fewer innings to work.

2. Home run power

In the first four games of the season, the Mavericks did not hit a home run.

Last year, UTA ranked seventh in the Sun Belt in home runs. It was one of three teams in the Sun Belt this past weekend to not hit any home runs.

Senior infielder Boone Montgomery is the leading returner from last year’s team in home runs but has just one hit on the season so far.

UTA will need to generate more runs, and the long ball will help.

3. Getting a consistent lineup

UTA had 16 different players get at least one start in the lineup through the first four games of the season.

The Mavericks have four players hitting at or over .400 with five plate appearances or more, led by sophomore infielder Jaden Brown, who has six hits in 12 plate appearances.

UTA had five players play 50 or more games last year, with Montgomery being the lone returner.

A consistent lineup will keep stability on the team and create a rhythm.

