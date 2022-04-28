Three keys for UTA baseball to win three-game series against Arkansas State University

The baseball team (12-29, 4-14) will host a three-game series against Arkansas State University starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
The Mavericks enter the series after breaking an 11-game losing streak with a win against Tarleton State University on Tuesday.
Here are three keys for the Mavericks to jump ahead of the Red Wolves in the Sun Belt Conference standings.
Play for seeding
The Mavericks are currently last place in the Sun Belt in terms of conference record.
With wins against the second-to-last place Red Wolves, the situation for the Mavericks would improve, as their seeding for the Sun Belt tournament would prevent them from playing a higher-seeded opponent in the single-elimination games to start the tournament.
The best chance for the Mavericks to enter main tournament play would be to become the No. 8 or No. 9 seed, ensuring their opponent would be equally matched.
The window for UTA is open, as Arkansas State must face three separate middle-of-the-pack Sun Belt teams down the final stretch of conference games.
Score runs early
The Mavericks’ most recent win against Tarleton State had the team put up four runs in the first inning, which they then reinforced with two more in the third inning.
Sunday’s 3-2 loss against Coastal Carolina University was close due to the fact the Mavericks scored two runs in four innings while holding the Chanticleers to only one.
If the Mavericks reach double-digit hits, as they did against Tarleton State, the chance to get up early will be there for the taking.
Capitalize on errors
Arkansas State has given up 63 errors, the most in the Sun Belt this season.
The Red Wolves also have the worst fielding percentage in the Sun Belt with a .951.
Even with the ninth-best on base percentage, the Mavericks could have ample opportunities to put runners in scoring position.
@TheJakeWilis
