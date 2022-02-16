Three keys for UTA baseball to win their season-opening series

The baseball team begins their 2022 season at 3 p.m. Friday against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi at Clay Gould Ballpark.
The Mavericks have won the previous five games against the Islanders, with four of the games being won by four runs or less.
Here are three keys for how UTA can continue their success against the Islanders with a series win this weekend.
1. Produce quality starts
The Mavericks lost their two most consistent pitchers from 2021 in Carlos Tavera and Kody Bullard. Tavera was drafted in the Major League Baseball draft, while Bullard signed a professional contract to play baseball.
UTA ranked fourth in the conference last year in ERA and gave up the third-least home runs in the conference.
Senior pitcher David Moffat and junior pitcher Cade Winquest return and each got nine or more starts last year. They return the two most innings from last year’s team.
The two players, alongside another starting pitcher, will be crucial to give the offense a chance to stay in the game.
2. Strikeouts being a premium on offense
The Mavericks offense showed the best plate discipline of any team in the Sun Belt last year, finishing with the least amount of strikeouts in 2021.
The four players that struck out the most last year are no longer on the team and should give opportunities for other players to put the ball in play.
The Islanders were seventh in the Southland Conference last year, striking out 432 batters.
UTA will need to continue the efficiency of hitting the ball in play to give them a chance to win.
3. Aggressive baserunners
UTA did not make it a priority to steal bases last year. They stole the second-least bases last year with the second-least attempts.
Head coach Darin Thomas said he believes the team will have more speed and athleticism than last year. He wants to prioritize taking extra bases and scoring on a double.
Taking more bases will increase UTA’s chances of scoring more runs and winning this weekend’s games.
@D_Tineo4
