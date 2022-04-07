Three keys for UTA baseball to win against University of Arkansas at Little Rock

The baseball team (11-18, 4-5) begins a conference road series at 4 p.m. Friday against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
The Mavericks are coming off back-to-back nonconference games, looking to pick up conference play where they left off with a series win.
Here are three keys for the Mavericks to keep up the positive momentum.
Limit errors
The Mavericks' loss against Texas Christian University included committing four errors.
UALR can benefit from the Mavericks’ errors since they rank fourth in on-base percentage, getting players on base 38.5% of the time.
UTA’s game against Tarleton State University showed the team’s fielding at its best, committing one error, while the Texans had five.
The Mavericks’ fielding has improved as conference play has gone on, with seven of their 43 errors against Sun Belt Conference opponents.
Capitalize on mistakes
UALR ranks fourth in the Sun Belt Conference for errors given up.
The Trojans pair 38 total errors given up this season with a fielding percentage of .960, tied for second-worst in the conference.
The Mavericks could have opportunities to get players into scoring positions to capitalize on UALR’s mistakes.
Consistent offense
The team’s loss against the Horned Frogs saw the Mavericks collect five hits and two runs coming off a hit.
The Mavericks’ game Wednesday against Tarleton State saw them hit the ball well with 13 hits.
The team was aided by an eight-run fifth inning and a five-run eighth inning to generate enough offense in a 16-13 win.
Steven Saunders, junior first baseman and outfielder, and sophomore infielder Matthew Cavanagh are the only two hitters batting over .300, with Saunders at .322. Their steady hitting paired with the Trojans’ errors can lead to chances for easy scores.
UTA ranks ninth in the Sun Belt in terms of batting average, so batters will need to step up to provide opportunities and generate consistency.
@TheJakeWilis
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
