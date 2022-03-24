Three keys for UTA baseball to take home first Sun Belt Conference win this season

The baseball team (6-14, 0-3) returns to Clay Gould Ballpark for a three-game series beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday against Troy University.
UTA returns to their home field for a weekend series for the first time since March 4-6.
The Mavericks are coming off their first Sun Belt Conference series, where they were swept by University of South Alabama, outscored 35-10.
Here are three keys for how the Mavericks can get back on track in Sun Belt play.
Getting out of an offensive funk
The Mavericks have lost seven of their last eight games. During that stretch, it has been challenging for the offense to produce runs.
UTA has scored more than three runs only three times in the last eight games and eclipsed five runs just once.
The Mavericks are tied for 10th in the Sun Belt in batting average at .250 and have the least home runs hit at six.
The team will need to consistently collect runs to succeed against the Trojans.
Consistent appearances from the bullpen
In the Mavericks' weekday game against Dallas Baptist University, the bullpen limited the Patriots' lineup.
They gave up two runs and five hits in the final five innings of the game.
In the series against South Alabama, 19 of the 35 runs given up came from the bullpen, including six runs in game three of the series.
UTA will need to limit the opposing teams’ offenses to have success.
Limiting errors
UTA has had an error in nine of the last 10 games, headlined by five errors in their March 13 loss against the University of Incarnate Word.
The Mavericks have the second-most errors in the conference with 33 and have the second-lowest fielding percentage at .954.
UTA has also had limited success taking bases. They have the second-least stolen bases in the league and get caught 50% of the time.
Better baserunning and fielding will be crucial for the Mavericks to pick up their first Sun Belt win of the season.
@D_Tineo4
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.