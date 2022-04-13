The baseball team (11-22, 4-8) will host a three-game series against Texas State University at Clay Gould Ballpark beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Mavericks enter the series on a four-game losing streak after their three-game series against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and defeat against Abilene Christian University.
Here are three keys for the Mavericks to defeat the Bobcats, a tough opponent.
Play up to their opponent
Texas State currently sits in second place in the Sun Belt Conference in conference play with only three losses.
They also hold the best season record in the conference with a 25-9 overall record and a .735 winning percentage.
The Mavericks have displayed an ability to hang with higher caliber opponents by beating the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and keeping the scores close against Texas Christian University and Baylor University despite losing.
While the measure is high, there are ways for the team to achieve this standard and pull off wins.
Turning hits into runs
In the three games against Arkansas-Little Rock, the Mavericks averaged 10.3 hits per game, resulting in competitive games.
In the last game of the series Sunday, the Mavericks had an impressive 14 hits through ten innings but lost on a walk-off home run.
However, the 31 total hits in the series added up to nine runs.
This recent surge in hitting can lead to runs when paired with Texas State’s average fielding percentage, which ranks sixth in the conference.
Texas State also has the second-most errors in the conference, which the Mavericks can capitalize on to get easy runs.
Stability within the starting rotation
The Mavericks have had eight different pitchers start a game this season, seven of whom started three or more games.
UTA holds the second-worst team ERA in the Sun Belt, giving up 6.41 runs per game.
Pitching was the Mavericks’ weaknesses in their last two losses against the Trojans, as they lost the lead in the last inning.
The turnaround needs to occur by limiting opponents from getting on base in late-game situations. UTA has given up the most hits in the conference with 42 more than the second team.
ACU got ten hits off the Mavericks’ rotation, which allowed the Wildcats to score 15 runs in seven innings.
Since hits have given opponents scoring opportunities, the Mavericks must keep games short to prevent Texas State from gaining opportunities.
