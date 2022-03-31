Three keys for the softball team to win against the University of Louisiana-Monroe

The softball team (12-14, 3-6) looks to get back on track as they begin a three-game series Friday at 6 p.m. against the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
Here are three keys for the Mavericks to come out on top.
Have a short-term memory
The Mavericks are coming off a series against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where they gave up 29 runs.
It is the most they’ve given up in a series since April 30 and May 1, 2016.
If the Mavericks want a chance to beat Louisiana-Monroe, they’ll need to learn from their last series and avoid letting it affect their performance.
Good defense
In their previous series against Louisiana-Lafayette, the Mavericks gave up their first- and second-most hits in a game on the season.
Freshman Jessica Adams leads the UTA pitching staff, as she is first among the team in innings pitched, ERA and strikeouts.
Good pitching from Adams will be key for the Mavericks’ success.
For a chance to beat Louisiana-Monroe, they must control the mound and allow fewer hits, lowering opportunities for the Warhawks to score.
Consistent hitting
One strength of the Warhawks is that they have allowed the fourth-least hits in the Sun Belt Conference, giving up 167 in 2022.
Great play from graduate third baseman KJ Murphy and senior first baseman Meagan Smith will aid the effort.
Smith leads the team in home runs with five, while she and Murphy both tie for the team lead with 15 RBIs.
For the Mavericks to win, they must get to the Louisiana-Monroe pitcher early and involve the two infielders.
