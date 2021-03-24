Three keys for the softball team’s success in this weekend’s Bevo Classic

The softball team (4-18, 1-5) enters this week's matchups at the Bevo Classic hosted by the University of Texas at Austin with a 2-8 standing in their last 10 games.
Here are three ways for the Mavericks to find success on their road trip to Austin.
1. Find a way to win away from Allan Saxe Field.
They are 1-8 away from home this season including neutral site games.
That doesn’t bode well for the softball team, with their next nine games on the road without coming back to Allan Saxe Field until April 7.
The softball team’s last victory, not at Allan Saxe Field, was a 9-7 victory over Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Feb. 26 at the UTSA Classic.
2. Stand up to the bullies in Austin.
The Mavericks are scheduled to play the Longhorns twice in the Bevo Classic. UTA currently holds a 16-game losing streak to the Longhorns, with their last meeting resulting in a 4-3 loss in 2019.
The softball team’s last win against Texas came 20 years ago March 23, 2001, when the Mavericks defeated the Longhorns 4-3 at Allan Saxe Field prior to the 2014 renovation.
Things won’t get easier for the Mavericks after the Bevo Classic, with the schedule featuring a heavy amount of conference opponents to end the season. A good showing this weekend in Austin could bring some motivation to go hard to the rest of the season.
3. Limit giving up the long ball.
The team is 1-11 (.083) when giving up two or more homeruns in a game. They are 3-6 when limiting their opponents to one or less “round-trippers.”
It won’t be easy, as two of the Longhorns’ players rank in the top 20 in homeruns: junior catcher Mary Iakopo with 10 and senior outfielder Shannon Rhodes with nine, and as a team the Longhorns are 10th in the nation with 1.70 homeruns per game.
UT-San Antonio, another Bevo Classic opponent, is ranked 36th with 1.17 homeruns per game.
@sportsestrada
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.